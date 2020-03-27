Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

