Comparing Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (NASDAQ:CTAGY)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ctrip.Com International and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 4 10 0 2.71 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus price target of $42.34, indicating a potential upside of 69.21%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.06 $162.00 million $0.94 26.62 CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.23 billion N/A $359.06 million $0.86 2.56

CAPITA GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ctrip.Com International. CAPITA GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CAPITA GRP/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

