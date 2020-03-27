Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 1 3 1 0 2.00

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.14%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99% Chuy’s 1.46% 9.00% 3.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 1.62 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Chuy’s $426.36 million 0.42 $6.22 million $1.04 10.28

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Summary

Chuy’s beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

