Comparing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WHLR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 16.45 $61.98 million $1.23 31.37 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.16 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 23.19% 2.81% 1.84% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.73% -490.92% -1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

