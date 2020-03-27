Comparing Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) and Grupo TMM SAB (NYSE:GTMAY)

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) and Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Grupo TMM SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers 20.03% 3.68% 1.88% Grupo TMM SAB 1.00% 0.69% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers and Grupo TMM SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 204.93%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Grupo TMM SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.72 $44.65 million $1.19 1.87 Grupo TMM SAB $76.69 million 0.25 $720,000.00 N/A N/A

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo TMM SAB.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Grupo TMM SAB on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

