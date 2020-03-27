Comparing TransMedics Group (TMDX) and Its Competitors

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TransMedics Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

This table compares TransMedics Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -142.12% N/A -35.53% TransMedics Group Competitors -233.15% -74.62% -10.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million -$33.55 million -5.46 TransMedics Group Competitors $1.12 billion $126.03 million 12.05

TransMedics Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 TransMedics Group Competitors 333 873 1543 80 2.48

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.04%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than its competitors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.