Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 27th total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 55,566 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $866,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 221,475 shares of company stock worth $3,602,520. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $4,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.