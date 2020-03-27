Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,588,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 5,412,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,345. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

