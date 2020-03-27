Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,572.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Conceal has a total market cap of $320,833.82 and approximately $48,572.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.01052366 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00172884 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 192.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007447 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,810,827 coins and its circulating supply is 6,847,692 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

