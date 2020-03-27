Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa Purchases 4,500 Shares

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 4,500 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 2,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.