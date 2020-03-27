ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 142,792 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

NYSE COP traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,646,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,875. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.