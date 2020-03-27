Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.66. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $214.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

