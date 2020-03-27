Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.45-9.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.45-9.55 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.65.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.