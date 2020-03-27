Consumer Edge Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Equal Weight

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 3,233,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,651. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

