Consumer Edge Lowers Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to Underweight

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,132,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,298. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

