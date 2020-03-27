Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.64 ($124.00).

CON traded down €3.40 ($3.95) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €64.70 ($75.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.47 and its 200-day moving average is €110.98. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

