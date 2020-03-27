Contrasting Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 28.00% 23.63% 11.88% Qutoutiao -48.27% -2,445.77% -92.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weibo and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 3 0 2.25 Qutoutiao 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weibo presently has a consensus price target of $48.72, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Qutoutiao has a consensus price target of $8.85, indicating a potential upside of 235.23%. Given Qutoutiao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Weibo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weibo and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.77 billion 4.55 $494.67 million $2.18 16.40 Qutoutiao $790.85 million 0.95 -$389.05 million ($1.52) -1.74

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weibo beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

