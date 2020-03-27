Contrasting TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) & Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ottawa Savings Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.28 $1.94 million N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Risk & Volatility

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

