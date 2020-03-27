Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 81.7% in March

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 27th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

VLRS stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

