Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.94. 27,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,419. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.