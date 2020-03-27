Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

NYSE COO opened at $272.89 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day moving average of $313.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

