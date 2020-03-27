Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 924.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,360,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $72.56 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.