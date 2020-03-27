Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

