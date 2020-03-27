Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,581. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

