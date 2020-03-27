Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 21,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

