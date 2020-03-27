Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,741. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

