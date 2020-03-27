Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,650 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

IWY stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,988. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

