Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $10,549,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $34.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,920.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,092. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $953.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,964.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,843.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

