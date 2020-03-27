Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $109.82. 1,520,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,865. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

