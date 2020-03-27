Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 949,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

