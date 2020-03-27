Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,034. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.