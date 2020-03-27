Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 6,003,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

