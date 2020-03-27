Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,123,000.

VYM stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

