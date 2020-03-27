Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $39.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.97. 540,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,736. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

