Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,491,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,551,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

