Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 139,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.37. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

