Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,737 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.