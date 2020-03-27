Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,551. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

