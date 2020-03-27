Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

