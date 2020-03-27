Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

