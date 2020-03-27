Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 4,092,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

