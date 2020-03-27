Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 537,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

