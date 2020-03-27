Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. 138,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

