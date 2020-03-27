Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,667. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

