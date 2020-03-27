Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,806 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 199,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.