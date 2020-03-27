Corning’s (GLW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 5,685,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,782. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.