Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,461,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,594,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.20% of Corteva worth $486,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.