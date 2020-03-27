Cosmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $118.46 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00031088 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a market cap of $371.58 million and approximately $118.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 191.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

