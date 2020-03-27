Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,905,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.72. 2,133,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

