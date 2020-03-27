Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $7.97 on Friday, reaching $284.33. 4,247,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,640. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

